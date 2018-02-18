Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Won't get start against Boston
Despite earlier reports, Markstrom will not tend the twine versus the Bruins on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
At his post-practice press conference, coach Travis Green confirmed Markstrom was going to be between the pipes, however, he appears to have changed his mind for some unknown reason. The 27-year-old will be replaced by Anders Nilsson, who is looking for his first win in 11 contests.
