Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yanked in ugly loss
Markstrom allowed five goals on 19 shots in two periods Sunday, leading to a 6-1 loss the Flames.
It was one of the worst outings for Markstrom this year, as he has only allowed five goals one other time in 2017-18. Despite some recent struggles, Markstrom is 9-10-3 and has a 2.57 GAA, which is the best mark of his career. The 27-year-old will have a chance to get back on track against the visiting Canadiens on Tuesday -- provided he gets the nod after Sunday's clunker, of course.
