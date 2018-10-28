Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields five scores in loss
Markstrom allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
The 28-year-old got some puck luck when a shot that cleanly beat him early in the first period hit the post, but eventually, his luck ran out in a big way during this one. The Penguins tagged him for five goals in the final two periods, including four in the last 24 minutes of the contest. That quickly turned a rather competitive hockey game into a blowout. Markstrom is 3-3-0 with a .902 save percentage and 3.27 GAA in six starts this season.
