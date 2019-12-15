Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields two goals in loss
Markstrom permitted two goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
The Canucks made a late push to get their goalie off the hook, but Markstrom suffered his third loss in his last four starts. He's allowed only eight goals over that span, but his teammates have provided just six goals of support. Markstrom dropped to 9-9-3 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage this season. It's possible the Swede starts the second part of a weekend back-to-back when the Canucks visit the Golden Knights on Sunday.
