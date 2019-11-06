Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields two goals in overtime loss
Markstrom allowed a pair of goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.
This was a classic case of not enough scoring support, something Markstrom hasn't had to deal with often this year. The Swedish netminder dipped to 5-2-3 with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 10 starts. Markstrom will likely play one of the next two games, either Thursday in Chicago or Friday in Winnipeg -- either start should be easier than facing the Blues.
