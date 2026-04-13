DeBrusk scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

DeBrusk picked up his first multi-point effort since March 6 versus the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old crossed the 40-point mark for the fifth year in a row and the seventh time in nine NHL campaigns with this performance, which has been fueled by incredible power-play efficiency. He's at 21 goals and 20 assists through 79 appearances, including 18 goals and six helpers with the man advantage. DeBrusk is fourth in the league for power-play tallies and the only player within the top 10 to have scored fewer than 30 goals overall.