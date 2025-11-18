DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Panthers.

DeBrusk continues to fill the net -- this was his sixth goal in the last eight games, and five of those tallies have been on the power play. He's cementing his status on the first power-play unit with that level of success, though he's bound to cool off eventually. The 29-year-old winger is at eight goals, two helpers, 58 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-6 rating through 21 appearances this season.