DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

DeBrusk's goal put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 5:53 of the second period, and it stood as the game-winner against his former team. The winger has had an excellent November, earning six goals and four assists over 11 appearances. He's up to six goals, 14 points, 39 shots, 35 hits and a plus-4 rating through 20 contests. Fantasy managers that weathered the storm in late October are now benefiting from DeBrusk's uptick in production, which has also come with more steady top-six usage.