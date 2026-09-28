DeBrusk (lower body) is expected to play in Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Oilers, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

DeBrusk missed Monday's practice session due to a lower-body contusion that he sustained during Saturday's preseason finale against the Kraken, but the issue isn't expected to force him to miss time to begin the regular season. The 29-year-old made 81 regular-season appearances with Vancouver last year, logging 23 goals, 19 assists, 66 hits and 34 blocked shots while averaging 16:52 of ice time.