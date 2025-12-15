DeBrusk tallied a power-play goal and fired four shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

DeBrusk lit the lamp swiftly in Sunday's contest, as he received some help from the team's newest blueliner Zeev Buium to score just 61 seconds into regulation. With the twine finder, DeBrusk is up to nine goals, 15 points and 93 shots on net through 32 games this season. After going through a cold spell near the end of November and into December, the 29-year-old winger is back on the right foot with three points in his last four games. While he'll be skating without Elias Pettersson (lower-body) for the time being, Vancouver's newly-acquired center Marco Rossi will step in on the top line. DeBrusk remains a solid option in all point-based fantasy formats and provides managers with the added bonus of steady shot volume.