DeBrusk racked up three goals and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

DeBrusk had a pair of power-play markers in the middle stanza, and he ripped a shot past Ville Husso to win the game in the extra frame. It was DeBrusk's second career hat trick. The 28-year-old winger seems to be settling in with his new club after a slow start to the season -- DeBrusk has delivered seven goals and an assist over his last five games. He leads Vancouver with 10 goals while adding nine helpers and a plus-7 rating over 23 contests.