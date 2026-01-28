DeBrusk notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

DeBrusk has earned a goal and four helpers over his last four games. He's on the top line currently, which gives him a little more scoring potential. The 29-year-old winger is up to 27 points (14 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-12 rating through 52 appearances. DeBrusk can be streaky, so have a backup plan ready if his offense turns cold again.