DeBrusk scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.
DeBrusk's tally tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period. The 28-year-old winger is on a roll with four goals and an assist over his last four contests. He's up to seven goals, eight assists, 43 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-5 rating over 22 appearances. DeBrusk seems to have chemistry with Elias Pettersson and Kiefer Sherwood, which has helped the Canucks stay afloat in the absence of J.T. Miller (personal).
More News
-
Canucks' Jake DeBrusk: Burns former team with game-winner•
-
Canucks' Jake DeBrusk: Huge three-point effort in win•
-
Canucks' Jake DeBrusk: Garners assist Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jake DeBrusk: Slides helper in win•
-
Canucks' Jake DeBrusk: Stays warm with assist•
-
Canucks' Jake DeBrusk: Goals in three straight games•