DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

DeBrusk continues to be excellent on the power play, where he's scored 11 of his 12 goals this season. Three of those goals, as well as two assists, have come over four contests since the start of January. The winger is at a total of 22 points, 123 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-13 rating across 42 appearances this season.