DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

DeBrusk ended a four-game point drought with his tally. All three of his goals this season have come with the man advantage. It hasn't led to more consistent offense overall for the winger, but the Canucks myriad of injuries has kept him firmly in a top-six role so far. The 29-year-old is at five points, 42 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances.