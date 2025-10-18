DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on 10 shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

DeBrusk's 10 shots were a game high -- no other Canuck had more than three, and Tyler Bertuzzi's six shots led the Blackhawks. The goal was DeBrusk's first of the season as well as his first power-play point. He's up to three points, 16 shots, four hits and an even plus-minus rating through five appearances. With a spot on the first power-play unit and second line, the veteran winger should be able to maintain a decent scoring pace again in 2025-26.