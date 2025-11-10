DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

DeBrusk has three goals, including two on the power play, over his last four games. He's racked up 15 shots on net in that span to pick up the pace on offense. Overall, the winger has five tallies, two helpers, 51 shots, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating across 17 appearances while featuring primarily in a middle-six role. Four of his five goals have come with the man advantage.