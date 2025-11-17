DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning. He also recorded two shots and two hits.

Each of DeBrusk's last three games has come on the power play, so the 29-year-old winger continues to thrive on offense despite holding a bottom-six role in the lineup. DeBrusk has five goals over his last seven appearances, with four of those coming with the man advantage. That's a stretch in which he's also racked up 20 shots, eight hits and two blocked shots.