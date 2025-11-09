DeBrusk scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

DeBrusk opened the scoring at 5:28 of the second period. He's scored twice over the last three games, and it appears he's benefiting from the Canucks getting past the worst of their injury woes. His offense has still come in under expectations a month into the season -- the winger has four goals, two assists, 48 shots on net, 14 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 16 appearances. If he can't improve on that pace, he'd finish under the 40-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.