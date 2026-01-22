DeBrusk logged two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

DeBrusk set up goals by Evander Kane and Filip Hronek in this contest. The effort ended a six-game point drought for DeBrusk, who continues to be streaky on offense, which has led to him occasionally moving around the lineup. He's produced 12 goals, 12 helpers, 137 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-12 rating over 49 appearances this season.