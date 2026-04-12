Canucks' Jake DeBrusk: Reaches 20-goal mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.
DeBrusk netted his fourth power-play goal in the last six games. The winger has had a challenging season at times, but he still got to the 20-goal mark with this tally, with 17 of those snipes coming with a manpower advantage. He's at 39 points, 209 shots on net, 65 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating over 78 appearances on the year.
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