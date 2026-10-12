DeBrusk scored a goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

DeBrusk has earned three goals and an assist over three games since he missed two contests due to an illness. The 29-year-old winger is filling a top-line role with the Canucks, though the lines have shuffled frequently as the team is off to a 2-5-0 start to the season. DeBrusk has three goals, two assists, 16 shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating. Given his significant power-play role, he's worth a look for fantasy managers who can afford to take a risk with a depth forward.