DeBrusk notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

DeBrusk's production took a nosedive recently -- his helper on Conor Garland's opening tally Monday ended a nine-game point drought. During that skid, DeBrusk managed just 12 shots on net and went minus-4. The winger has dropped to the third line recently, though the Canucks' lines are also in flux to some extent. DeBrusk has 30 points (10 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 70 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 49 appearances, and if he can get going again, a promotion to the top six could follow.