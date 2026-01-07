DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

DeBrusk has two goals and four points over his last three contests. The winger got the Canucks on the board, sparking a run of three goals in 5:38 during the third period, but the comeback effort fell short. DeBrusk is up to 11 goals, 21 points (12 on the power play), 120 shots, 38 hits and a minus-11 rating over 41 appearances this season.