DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

DeBrusk has scored in three straight games and four of the last five. Three of his four goals in that span have come on the power play, where his spot on the top unit is starting to pay off. The winger is up to six tallies, eight points, 53 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating across 18 appearances. While it's good to see him get more offense, DeBrusk carries a decent amount of risk in a third-line role at even strength.