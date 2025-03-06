DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

DeBrusk has three goals over his last six contests, two of which have come on the power play. The Canucks' forward lines have shuffled a few times in that span, and he was on the third line at even strength for Wednesday's game. The winger is up to 22 goals, 36 points, 123 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-10 rating across 61 appearances. He'll have a tough time matching his career-best 50-point effort from 2022-23, but he should be able to get over the 40-point mark for the fourth year in a row and sixth time in eight campaigns.