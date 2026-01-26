DeBrusk scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

DeBrusk ended an eight-game goal drought when he scored at 6:29 of the third period. The 29-year-old winger is now at 13 goals, 25 points, 142 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-12 rating over 51 appearances. He's right in line for a 40-point campaign, a mark he's reached in each of the last four seasons. That said, the Canucks' volatile offense isn't a great place for DeBrusk to attempt to find steady scoring, even in a top-six role.