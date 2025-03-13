DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

DeBrusk's last three goals, scored over a span of nine games, have come on the power play. He has no assists in that stretch, which has seen him move around the lineup a bit due to his inconsistency on offense. He was on the top line and first power-play unit Wednesday, but he'll need to build on this performance to stay there. For the season, DeBrusk has 23 goals, 37 points (15 on the power play), 133 shots on net, 85 hits and a minus-13 rating through 65 appearances.