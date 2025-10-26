DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

DeBrusk put the Canucks ahead 2-0 in the second period, but the Canadiens responded with the next four goals to run away with the game. This was DeBrusk's second tally of the campaign, both of which have come on the power play. He has four points, 27 shots on net, eight hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through nine outings. While he hasn't played at his full potential so far, he's had some flashes and should ultimately be a positive player in fantasy as long as he stays on the top line.