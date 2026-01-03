DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two assists in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

One of his helpers also came on the power play. DeBrusk was a healthy scratch Monday versus the Kraken amid a stretch of 16 games in which he had one goal and six assists. He didn't get on the scoresheet Tuesday, but he finally had a big performance Friday despite the end result. DeBrusk is up to 10 goals, 20 points (11 on the power play), 109 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating through 39 appearances. The 29-year-old is playing at the lower end of his usual production, but he remains on pace to reach the 40-point mark.