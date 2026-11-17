DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mammoth.

DeBrusk opened the scoring midway through the second period, finishing a sharp-angle feed from Brock Boeser before returning the favor on the game-winning goal late in the third. The winger reached six goals and six assists this season, but perhaps more importantly, this performance snapped a five-game point drought. His five-shot outing was particularly encouraging, and while this was his fifth straight game with multiple shots, more consistent offensive production would strengthen his fantasy reliability.