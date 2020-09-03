Kielly was recalled by Vancouver on Thursday to join the playoff roster as emergency depth.

Unlike Michael DiPietro (undisclosed), who was held back in Vancouver before being deemed unfit to play, Kielly is set to join the team in the Edmonton bubble. Still, the Minnesota native would need a bevy of injuries to actually get into a game, even with Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) questionable for Game 6 on Thursday. If Markstrom can't go, it figures to be Thatcher Demko in the crease while Louis Domingue serves as the backup.