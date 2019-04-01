Canucks' Jake Kielly: Offically signed
Kielly inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Monday.
Kielly was a coveted college free-agent, after he went 26-11-2 to go along with a .929 save percentage and 1.91 GAA for Clarkson University this campaign. The Minnesota native is a finalist for the nation's top goaltender, and will add depth to the goaltender position for Vancouver. It's unclear whether he will head to AHL Utica or stay with the big club.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...