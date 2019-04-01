Canucks' Jake Kielly: Offically signed

Kielly inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Monday.

Kielly was a coveted college free-agent, after he went 26-11-2 to go along with a .929 save percentage and 1.91 GAA for Clarkson University this campaign. The Minnesota native is a finalist for the nation's top goaltender, and will add depth to the goaltender position for Vancouver. It's unclear whether he will head to AHL Utica or stay with the big club.