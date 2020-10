Kielly penned a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Friday.

Kielly logged 24 games with ECHL Kalamazoo in which he posted a 7-11-4 record and .887 save percentage. The 24-year-old backstop is probably considered fourth on the organizational depth chart and will, at best, split the AHL Utica netminding duties with Michael DiPietro next season.