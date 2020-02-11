Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Adds insurance goal on power play
Virtanen netted a power-play goal on four shots and added 10 PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Virtanen tallied the Canucks' final goal in the third period. Near the end of the game, he and the Predators' Dan Hamhuis each received misconduct penalties for their dust-up. The goal snapped a five-game point drought for the winger, who now has 32 points, 86 hits, 39 PIM and 121 shots through 57 contests.
