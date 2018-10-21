Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Bags apple Saturday
Virtanen tallied an assist and three hits while logging 9:20 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.
Virtanen's ice time was a season-low, but his offensive output is the most consistent of his career with two goals and four points in the first eight games -- buoyed by a 20 percent shooting rate. The 22-year-old faces a pivotal test in 2018-19 to avoid being labeled a draft bust just four years after the Canucks selected him sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but more nights like this should keep the naysayers at bay. That said, his fantasy value is limited unless he can stay hot and garner more consistent ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.