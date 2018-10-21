Virtanen tallied an assist and three hits while logging 9:20 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Virtanen's ice time was a season-low, but his offensive output is the most consistent of his career with two goals and four points in the first eight games -- buoyed by a 20 percent shooting rate. The 22-year-old faces a pivotal test in 2018-19 to avoid being labeled a draft bust just four years after the Canucks selected him sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but more nights like this should keep the naysayers at bay. That said, his fantasy value is limited unless he can stay hot and garner more consistent ice time.