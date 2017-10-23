Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Breaks out against Detroit
Virtanen scored his first goal of the season and fired eight shots on goal in Sunday's win over the Red Wings.
Virtanen has points in back-to-back games after being held off the scoresheet in his first six contests. He hasn't been seeing very many minutes, but Virtanen did skate on the top line with the Sedin twins Sunday and looked dominant. He doesn't offer much fantasy-wise right now, but a potential lethal combination of goal-scoring and strong hits totals makes him worth keeping an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.
