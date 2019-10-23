Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Breaks out of doldrums
Virtanen scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Virtanen's goal at 12:19 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and held up as the eventual winner. It was his first goal of the season and just his third point through nine games. Virtanen notched 15 goals and 25 points in 70 games last season with the Canucks, so don't look to him for much fantasy impact.
