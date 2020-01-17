Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Buries 14th goal
Virtanen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Virtanen's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. After posting 11 points in 13 games during December, the winger has slowed with only two goals and a helper in eight January games. The 23-year-old is at a career-high 26 points in 48 contests. He's added 96 shots on goal, 73 hits and 24 PIM this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.