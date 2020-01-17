Virtanen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Virtanen's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. After posting 11 points in 13 games during December, the winger has slowed with only two goals and a helper in eight January games. The 23-year-old is at a career-high 26 points in 48 contests. He's added 96 shots on goal, 73 hits and 24 PIM this season.