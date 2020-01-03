Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Chips in with helper
Virtanen supplied an assist and three hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Virtanen had the secondary helper on Tanner Pearson's goal in the second period. With three goals and four assists in his last six games, Virtanen has made himself a consistent presence on the scoresheet lately. The 23-year-old has 24 points, 69 hits and 79 shots on goal through 41 contests this season despite averaging only 12:19 per game entering Thursday.
