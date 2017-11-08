Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Collects assist against Flames
Virtanen picked up an assist in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
Virtanen had been held pointless in his last five games, so it's good to see him back on the scoresheet. There's reason to think he'll keep producing, as he's currently skating with the Sedin twins and the two veterans turned in arguably their best showing of the season Tuesday. Virtnaen does have quality fantasy potential, but the 7:19 of ice time he logged against the Flames will make him unappealing in most fantasy leagues. Keep an eye on him, however, as there's potential for him to rack up a decent amount of goals if he sticks in the top-six.
