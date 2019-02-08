Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Collects assist in road loss
Virtanen recorded his 10th assist of the season in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.
With just four points in his last 17 games, Virtanen has been ice cold since Christmas. The assist gives him 22 points in 2018-19 which is two more than his previous career high, but Vancouver should expect more from Virtanen considering he was drafted sixth overall back in 2014.
