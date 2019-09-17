Virtanen scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

The Canucks were heavily outshot in the contest, but they found some success against Flames goalie Cam Talbot. Virtanen's first goal came late in the third period, and he finished off a counterattack in overtime to complete the comeback. Virtanen produced career highs in goals (15) and points (25) last season, as well as adding 154 hits in 70 contests. The 23-year-old winger has occupied a bottom-six role throughout his career, but a positive showing in preseason could lead to a larger role to start the campaign.