Virtanen recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Virtanen had a hand in both of J.T. Miller's second period tallies. It's the second consecutive two-helper outing for Virtanen, who reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his five-year career. The 23-year-old has added 102 shots, 76 hits and 24 PIM in 50 contests.