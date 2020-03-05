Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Earns helper in loss
Virtanen picked up an assist, a team-leading six shots and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
It was a spirited effort from Virtanen, who couldn't solve Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper on his own, but set up Tanner Pearson for a goal at 6:16 of the third period. Virtanen has a career-high 36 points to go with 144 shots, 97 hits and 39 PIM in 66 games this season. His role can be inconsistent at times -- the Canucks have a deep forward group, which occasionally shuffles Virtanen to the bottom six despite his solid production.
More News
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Two points in win•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Scores late in blowout•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Adds insurance goal on power play•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Gets game-winner on power play•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Slings pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.