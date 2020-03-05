Virtanen picked up an assist, a team-leading six shots and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

It was a spirited effort from Virtanen, who couldn't solve Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper on his own, but set up Tanner Pearson for a goal at 6:16 of the third period. Virtanen has a career-high 36 points to go with 144 shots, 97 hits and 39 PIM in 66 games this season. His role can be inconsistent at times -- the Canucks have a deep forward group, which occasionally shuffles Virtanen to the bottom six despite his solid production.