Virtanen scored a goal on four shots, picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Two points while skating just 11:59 in the contest? Virtanen will take it, as he now owns seven points and a plus-5 rating in 14 appearances this season. He's not playing as physical as usual -- the winger has 17 hits this year compared to 154 in 70 contests last season. Fantasy owners would likely sacrifice a little of the rough stuff to see an increase in point production though.