Virtanen scored a goal on his only shot and had two blocks in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

Virtanen recorded his first point in the last eight games when he one-timed a J.T. Miller feed past Carey Price, squaring the game at 1-1 just 22 seconds into the second period. After a promising 18-goal, 36-point campaign in 2019-20, Virtanen has followed up with four goals and nary a helper in 30 games this season.