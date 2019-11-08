Virtanen scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Virtanen tipped home an Alexander Edler point shot to make it a 5-2 game with 61 seconds left in the third period. It was the fifth goal of the year for Virtanen, all of them coming over his last eight games. That's a nice little stretch of productivity for a player who had just two assists in his first eight games of 2019-20 and had 15 goals all of last season.