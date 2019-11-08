Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Finds net late in loss
Virtanen scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.
Virtanen tipped home an Alexander Edler point shot to make it a 5-2 game with 61 seconds left in the third period. It was the fifth goal of the year for Virtanen, all of them coming over his last eight games. That's a nice little stretch of productivity for a player who had just two assists in his first eight games of 2019-20 and had 15 goals all of last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.