Virtanen scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Virtanen cut the deficit to 2-1 just 48 seconds after Timo Meier had doubled the Sharks' lead in the third period. Virtanen has produced two goals and five helpers in his last eight games. For the year, the 23-year-old winger is at 16 points, 59 shots on goal and 54 hits through 33 appearances. Those numbers are strong enough to warrant attention in deeper fantasy formats.