Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Game-time call
Virtanen (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's season opener versus the Flames, though coach Travis Green said he thinks the winger will play.
Virtanen's status was called into question after he left Tuesday's practice early. A coach usually has strong intel on the severity of player injuries, but if you're depending on Vancouver's 2014 first-round (sixth overall) draft pick for Opening Night, it probably wouldn't hurt to see if Virtanen takes warmups.
